Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Drops By 82.4%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the September 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,161.00 to 1,188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,045.50.

OTCMKTS CABGY traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 86,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,155. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

