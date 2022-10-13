Short Interest in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Declines By 50.8%

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,400 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the September 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.21.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 126.39% and a negative net margin of 1,200.77%. Research analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $1.43 dividend. This is a boost from Catalyst Biosciences’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 335,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

