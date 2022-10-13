Short Interest in CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Expands By 130.8%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CB Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of CB Scientific stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. CB Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

About CB Scientific

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

