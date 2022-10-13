Short Interest in CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Expands By 130.8%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CB Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of CB Scientific stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. CB Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.95.
About CB Scientific
