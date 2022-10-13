Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Decreases By 51.1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at CHS

In other CHS news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

CHS Stock Performance

CHSCP stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. CHS has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

CHS Dividend Announcement

About CHS

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

