Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Decreases By 94.0%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the September 15th total of 312,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RQI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. 444,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,043. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $18.45.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
