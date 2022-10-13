Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Decreases By 94.0%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the September 15th total of 312,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

RQI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. 444,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,043. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth $167,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 274,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,821,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,200,000 after buying an additional 34,198 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

