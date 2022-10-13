Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Declines By 44.7%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the September 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLPBY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Coloplast A/S from 1,080.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coloplast A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,023.33.

Coloplast A/S stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 80,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,384. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

