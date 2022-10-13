Short Interest in Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Declines By 50.0%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Price Performance

Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.49. 416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. The company also provides consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

