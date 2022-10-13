Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Expands By 700.0%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

DFIHY remained flat at $11.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 199. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. DFI Retail Group has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

Get DFI Retail Group alerts:

About DFI Retail Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. It primarily operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.