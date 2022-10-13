Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Expands By 700.0%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
DFI Retail Group Price Performance
DFIHY remained flat at $11.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 199. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. DFI Retail Group has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $18.55.
About DFI Retail Group
