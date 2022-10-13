Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Grows By 337.6%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 337.6% from the September 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCNL traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.63. 2,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,420. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.76.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.