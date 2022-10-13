Short Interest in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW) Decreases By 38.4%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 150,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Dune Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Dune Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05. Dune Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.91.

