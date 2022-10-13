Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Increases By 91.4%

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,984.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBMT shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.67. 9,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,795. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $150.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.