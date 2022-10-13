Short Interest in Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Increases By 128.8%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 128.8% from the September 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,114. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.33. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

EBKDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($38.78) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

