Short Interest in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Drops By 95.5%

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ FPA opened at $22.81 on Thursday. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20.
First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.233 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
