Short Interest in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Drops By 95.5%

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FPA opened at $22.81 on Thursday. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.233 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,833,000.

