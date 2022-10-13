Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Increases By 158.3%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the September 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 131.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the first quarter worth about $102,000.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Price Performance

Shares of FTSL opened at $44.40 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%.

Featured Stories

