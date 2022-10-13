Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Grows By 146.8%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMSGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 983,300 shares, an increase of 146.8% from the September 15th total of 398,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.2 %

FMS opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMS. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

