Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Grows By 146.8%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 983,300 shares, an increase of 146.8% from the September 15th total of 398,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.2 %

FMS opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMS. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.