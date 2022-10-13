Short Interest in Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Decreases By 83.3%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Funding Circle Price Performance

OTCMKTS FDCHF remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday. Funding Circle has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

