Short Interest in Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Decreases By 96.6%

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROPGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fuse Science Price Performance

Shares of DROP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 215,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,284. Fuse Science has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About Fuse Science

(Get Rating)

Fuse Science, Inc operates a cloud-based customer service software platform. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency.

