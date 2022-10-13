Short Interest in GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Grows By 80.0%

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBGPF. Investec downgraded GB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GB Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on GB Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $850.00.

GB Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GBGPF remained flat at $5.21 during midday trading on Thursday. GB Group has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

