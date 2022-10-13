Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Drops By 92.7%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

GLAPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Glanbia from €16.50 ($16.84) to €17.20 ($17.55) in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Glanbia from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPF remained flat at $11.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. Glanbia has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $15.72.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

