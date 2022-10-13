Short Interest in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Rises By 1,916.7%

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 1,916.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CTEC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,703. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

Get Global X Clean Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Tech ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTEC. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,845,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.