Short Interest in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Decreases By 79.3%

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the September 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MILN. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 523.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares during the period.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Stock Performance

MILN traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. 11,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,679. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

