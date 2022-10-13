Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Expands By 260.0%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS GNNDY traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.31. 2,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.72. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $201.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.00.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

