Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Rises By 972.5%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 475,100 shares, a growth of 972.5% from the September 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,263,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IGEN Networks Stock Down 9.5 %
Shares of IGEN stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 4,655,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,630. IGEN Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
