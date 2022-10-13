Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Decreases By 58.6%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,600 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the September 15th total of 639,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.4 days.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIPZF remained flat at $8.32 during midday trading on Thursday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on IIPZF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.