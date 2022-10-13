Short Interest in Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Increases By 26,420.0%

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, an increase of 26,420.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Jackpot Digital Stock Performance

JPOTF stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Jackpot Digital has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

About Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games. Its iGaming platform offers remote gaming systems, including poker platform that offers poker games, such as Fixed Limit, Pot Limit, and No-Limit Texas Hold'em, as well as Fast Fold and Chinese Poker; casino table games comprising blackjack, baccarat, American roulette, and European roulette for touch-based devices; sixteen slot machine games with 5-reels, 20-paylines, and free spins; and JSON-based API.

