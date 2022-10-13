Short Interest in Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Drops By 50.0%

Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Kewpie Price Performance
OTCMKTS KWPCY remained flat at $32.45 during trading hours on Thursday. Kewpie has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29.
About Kewpie
