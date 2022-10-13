Short Interest in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC) Expands By 307.7%

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 307.7% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAVA Medtech Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 267,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $658,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVAC remained flat at $10.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. LAVA Medtech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Company Profile

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries.

