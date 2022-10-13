Short Interest in Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Increases By 529.0%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 529.0% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDIBY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.80 ($12.04) to €10.80 ($11.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.00 ($11.22) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MDIBY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.54. 24,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.