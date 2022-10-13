Short Interest in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERW) Rises By 314.1%

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 314.1% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mount Rainier Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNERW. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Price Performance

RNERW stock remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 62,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,581. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11.

About Mount Rainier Acquisition

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

