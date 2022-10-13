Short Interest in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Rises By 1,200.0%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NPAB remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Wednesday. 6,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,781. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

