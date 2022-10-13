Short Interest in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Grows By 113.9%

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 113.9% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nicholas Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Nicholas Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ NICK traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $5.50. 4,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,942. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. Nicholas Financial has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial ( NASDAQ:NICK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial in the second quarter worth $104,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial in the first quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,414,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

