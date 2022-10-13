Short Interest in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW) Drops By 77.8%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:NDACW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 48,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14. NightDragon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

