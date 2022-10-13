Short Interest in Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Rises By 862.5%

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 862.5% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nightfood Trading Down 23.6 %

Shares of Nightfood stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 74,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,040. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Nightfood has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.26.

Nightfood Company Profile

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Nightfood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes sleep-friendly snack food products for evening consumption. The company sells its products to retailers and wholesalers. Nightfood Holdings, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

