Short Interest in Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Rises By 862.5%

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 862.5% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nightfood Trading Down 23.6 %
Shares of Nightfood stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 74,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,040. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Nightfood has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.26.
Nightfood Company Profile
