Short Interest in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Drops By 84.5%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the September 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of NuZee

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of NuZee at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuZee Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NuZee stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,192. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.60. NuZee has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee ( NASDAQ:NUZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 107.78% and a negative net margin of 406.45%. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.

