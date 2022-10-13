Short Interest in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Declines By 61.8%

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the September 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Oak Valley Bancorp

In other news, Director Lynn Dickerson acquired 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,218.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,274.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,083 shares of company stock worth $37,245. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.81. 1,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.34. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 26.56%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

