Short Interest in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) Rises By 4,232.0%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, an increase of 4,232.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $478,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,005,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,884,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 223.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,592 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 40.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 294,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 85,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

OCA Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCAX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 122,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,804. OCA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

OCA Acquisition Company Profile

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

