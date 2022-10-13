Short Interest in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Decreases By 65.0%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 210.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of OPHC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 44.72%.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

