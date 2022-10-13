Short Interest in Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Declines By 86.5%

Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the September 15th total of 728,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,387,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Philux Global Group Price Performance
Shares of PHIL remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,384,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,368,422. Philux Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About Philux Global Group
