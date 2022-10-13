Short Interest in Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Declines By 86.5%

Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the September 15th total of 728,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,387,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Philux Global Group Price Performance

Shares of PHIL remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,384,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,368,422. Philux Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Philux Global Group

Philux Global Group Inc provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company also produces and sells spirits; holds various mineral and natural resources; provides environmental management services. It also focuses on various sub-funds for investment in real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and other sectors.

