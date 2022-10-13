Short Interest in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Declines By 67.1%

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the September 15th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On POET Technologies
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POET. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $874,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,720,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
POET Technologies Price Performance
POET Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,633. POET Technologies has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on POET Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POET Technologies (POET)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.