Short Interest in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Declines By 67.1%

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the September 15th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POET Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POET. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $874,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,720,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies Price Performance

POET Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,633. POET Technologies has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POET Technologies ( NASDAQ:POET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Analysts expect that POET Technologies will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on POET Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

About POET Technologies

(Get Rating)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.