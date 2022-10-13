Short Interest in Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Expands By 23,100.0%

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 23,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,369,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Potash America Stock Up 10.5 %

PTAM stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,517. Potash America has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

About Potash America

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

