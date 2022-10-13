Short Interest in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Drops By 75.6%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the September 15th total of 445,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Rafael Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RFL traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 35,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,043. Rafael has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rafael

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rafael by 927.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 342,700 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rafael in the first quarter worth about $367,000. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in shares of Rafael by 14.3% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 783,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

