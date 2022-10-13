Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Grows By 285.7%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,524. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $320,000.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

