Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Grows By 285.7%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,524. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
