Short Interest in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Declines By 50.4%

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the September 15th total of 9,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.3884 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3,180.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 293,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 284,980 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.