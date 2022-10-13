Short Interest in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Declines By 50.4%

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the September 15th total of 9,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RCI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3,180.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 293,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 284,980 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
