Short Interest in Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Decreases By 90.9%

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster stock remained flat at $32.00 on Wednesday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services. This segment also extracts raw materials; designs, prepares, and executes civil infra works, including the construction of roads and railroads, bridges, dams, viaducts, and tunnels; performs specialist works, such as soil improvement and land remediation; and operates as a contractor of dry infrastructure projects.

