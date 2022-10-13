Short Interest in Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Decreases By 90.9%

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Royal Boskalis Westminster Price Performance
Shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster stock remained flat at $32.00 on Wednesday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53.
Royal Boskalis Westminster Company Profile
