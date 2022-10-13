Short Interest in Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Drops By 75.0%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Rubis Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RUBSF remained flat at $20.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. Rubis has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $34.40.

Get Rubis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rubis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

About Rubis

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.