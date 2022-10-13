Short Interest in Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Expands By 1,500.0%

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCZC remained flat at $23.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $26.44.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and certificate of deposits. It also offers lending products comprising commercial, multi-family, agricultural, construction, wine industry, venture banking, small business administration, business and industry, farm services agency, municipal, government guarantee, and installment loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, commercial real estate financing, and lines of credit.

