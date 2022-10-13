Short Interest in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Declines By 87.6%

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the September 15th total of 399,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 608.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 115,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 98,878 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 91.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 54,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 1.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 326.9% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 92,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 71,110 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $517,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business, which focuses on the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industry.

