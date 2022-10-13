Short Interest in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Expands By 319.9%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, a growth of 319.9% from the September 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Secoo

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Secoo stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,450,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Secoo makes up 0.6% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned about 7.71% of Secoo as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Secoo Stock Performance

NASDAQ SECO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. 2,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,216. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. Secoo has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.34.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

