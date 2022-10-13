Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Declines By 65.0%

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SRMGF remained flat at $16.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, green, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans, as well as refinancing, as well as savings accounts.

