Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Expands By 3,447.6%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 3,447.6% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSUMY traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.79. 51,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sumitomo has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

